IPL 2023: Gurbaz's 81 takes KKR to 179/7 against GT

The match is taking place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 18:10 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 179/7 against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a 39-ball 81 while Mohammed Shami took three wickets for GT.

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Cricket
Indian Premier League
GT
KKR

