IPL 2023 in numbers: Most runs, wickets, sixes

As the season concluded with Dhoni’s CSK being crowned champions, IPL 2023 saw some of the finest hitters rising up in the big stage. As per a report by SportStar, this season saw more sixes hit than any other seasons in the last 16 editions, making it the first season to consist of more than 1100 sixes.

The Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Faf Du Plessis, ranks first on the list of the six-hitters with 36 maximums. With 35 sixes, Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is second on the list. Shubman Gill, the orange cap holder, is third with 34 maximums.

With 59 sixes in the IPL 2012 season, Chris Gayle of West Indies holds the record of the most sixes in a single season. With 38 sixes in the 2016 season, when he scored a record 973 runs in 16 innings, former RCB Captain Virat Kohli holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in an IPL season.

Here’s a list of batters to hit most sixes in IPL 2023 :

Faf Du Plessis, with a total of 14 matches and 36 6s.

Shivam Dube (CSK), with 16 matches and 35 6s.

Shubman Gill (GT), with 17 matches and 34 6s.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB), with 14 matches and 31 6s.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, with 17 matches and 29 6s.

CSK hitters hold an advantage in the batting rankings after making it to the finals ten times. For CSK, Suresh Raina is the leader with 249 runs from eight finals. Shane Waston, who has 249 runs in just four innings, is second on the list. Rohit Sharma, Captain of Mumbai Indians, is third on the list with 183 runs. He is also the only skipper to score two-fifty pluses in the finals.

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings skipper, had the chance to finish in the top three during the CSK-GT finals. In spite of collecting 180 runs in the nine innings he has played in, he was caught with a golden duck.

Here’s the list of leading run-scorers in the IPL Finals 2023:

Shubman Gill with 890 runs

Faf Du Plessis with 730 runs

Virat Kohli with 639 runs

Devon Conway with 625 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal with 625 runs

List of top wicket takers in IPL 2023 :

Mohammed Shami (GT) with 28 wickets

Mohit Sharma (GT) with 27 wickets.

Rashid Khan (GT) with 27 wickets.

Piyush Chawla (RR) with 22 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) with 21 wickets.

Here’s a list of players with the most catches in the IPL 2023 :

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) with 16 catches.

Virat Kohli (RCB) with 13 catches.

Aiden Markram (SRH) with 11 catches.

Shimron Hetmyer (RR) with 11 catches.

Deepak Hooda (LSG) with 10 catches.