IPL: Jaiswal scores 77, takes RR To 202/5 against CSK

IPL 2023: Jaiswal scores 77, takes RR To 202/5 against CSK

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler took RR flying at one point

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 27 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 21:48 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 43-ball 77 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 202 for five against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared 86 runs in 8.2 overs as RR made a brilliant start.

Young Dhruv Jurel smashed 34 off 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power RR past the 200-run mark.

For CSK, Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets giving away 42 runs from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77; Tushar Deshpande 2/42).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings

Related videos

What's Brewing

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 