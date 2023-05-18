IPL 2023: Kohli ton helps RCB beat SRH by 8 wickets

IPL 2023: Kohli ton helps RCB beat SRH by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli smashed a century in 63 balls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 23:01 ist
RCB's Virat Kohli plays a shot in the game against SRH. Credit: AFP Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. RCB had won the toss and opted to bowl first, staring down a solid score of 186/5 at the end of the first innings. However, Virat Kohli's 100 off 63 balls helped his team reach the score. 

More to follow...

RCB
SRH
ipl 2023
IPL
Cricket
Sports News

