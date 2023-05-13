IPL 2023: LSG beat SRH by 7 wickets

IPL 2023: LSG beat SRH by 7 wickets

Uncapped allrounder Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten half century for LSG to lead his team to victory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 19:18 ist
Lucknow Super Giants batters Quinton de Kock and Prerak Mankad. Credit: PTI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Uncapped allrounder Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten half century for LSG to lead his team to victory.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
LSG
SRH
Indian Premier League
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

 