IPL 2023: LSG restrict RCB to 126

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match, here on Monday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) vs LSG.