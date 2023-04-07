IPL: LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

IPL 2023: LSG restrict SRH to 121/8

Opting to bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 21:35 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Washington Sundar plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

 Lucknow Super Giants, led by spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya, restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121 for eight in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Opting to bat, things didn't pan out Sunrisers' way as the top order was blown away by Krunal (3/18), who took the scalps of openers Anmolpreet Singh and Mayank Agarwal and skipper Aiden Markram.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra (2/23) took two wickets.

Rahul Tripathi was the top-scorer for the Sunrisers with 41-ball 35.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 121 for 8 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 35, Anmolpreet Singh 31; Krunal Pandya 3/1

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SRH
LSG
ipl 2023
Sports News
Lucknow Super Giants
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

 