IPL 2023: LSG score 159/8 against PBKS

The match is taking place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 21:37 ist
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar and Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul. Credit: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL

Lucknow Super Giants reached 159/8 in their 20 overs against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul top scored with 74 while Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul. 

More to follow...

LSG
PBKS
Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL

