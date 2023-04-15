IPL 2023: LSG score 159/8 against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants reached 159/8 in their 20 overs against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul top scored with 74 while Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul.
More to follow...
