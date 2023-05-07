IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
LSG made one change, bringing in Quinton de Kock for Naveen-ul-Haq, while Josh Little, who returned home to play for Ireland, is unavailable for GT, paving the way for Alzarri Joseph's inclusion as one of the impact substitutes.
Teams:
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.
