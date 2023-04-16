MI win against KKR despite Venkatesh Iyer's ton

IPL 2023: MI win against KKR despite Venkatesh Iyer's ton

Venkatesh Iyer scored 104 off 51 balls to take KKR's score to 185/6 in the first innings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2023, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:30 ist
Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as they cruised to the target of 186 with 14 balls in hand. The victory came despite Venkatesh Iyer scoring 104 for KKR.

More to follow...

