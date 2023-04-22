IPL 2023: MI win toss, choose to bowl against PBKS; Jofra returns

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Saturday.
A fit-again Jofra Archer returned to the playing XI for MI, while Punjab fielded the same team from their previous match.
The Teams:
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
