MI win toss, choose to bowl against PBKS; Jofra returns

IPL 2023: MI win toss, choose to bowl against PBKS; Jofra returns

A fit-again Jofra Archer returned to the playing XI for MI

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 19:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Saturday.

A fit-again Jofra Archer returned to the playing XI for MI, while Punjab fielded the same team from their previous match.

The Teams:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
PBKS
MI
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
IPL
Indian Premier League

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

 