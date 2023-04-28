IPL 2023: PBKS opt to bat against LSG, Dhawan returns

IPL 2023: PBKS opt to bat against LSG, Dhawan returns

The match is taking place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 19:26 ist
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat against Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned from an injury after missing the last three games.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings
Lucknow Super Giants

