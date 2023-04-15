PBKS opt to bowl against LSG, Dhawan not playing

IPL 2023: PBKS opt to bowl against LSG, Dhawan not playing

The match is taking place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 19:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants and opted to bowl first with Sam Curran leading the Kings as Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to a niggle. The match is happening at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

More to follow...

PBKS
LSG
Indian Premier League
IPL
Sports News
Cricket

