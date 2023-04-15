IPL 2023: PBKS opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023: PBKS opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

The match is taking place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 21:08 ist
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Sam Curran came out for the toss as regular captain Shikhar Dhawan missed the match due to an injury which he picked up in Punjab Kings' last match.

Also Read: IPL 2023: RCB beat DC by 23 runs

"Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge," Curran said at the toss. Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

