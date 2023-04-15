IPL 2023: RCB beat DC by 23 runs

Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak took three wickets for RCB

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 19:22 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Vyshak Vijayakumar celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel . Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday as the Capitals could not chase the 175-run target set by RCB.

More to follow...

IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket
RCB
DC

