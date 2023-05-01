IPL 2023: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2023, 23:45 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 23:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over.

Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21)

Lucknow Super Giants: 108 all out in 19.5 overs (Josh Hazlewood 2/15, Karn Sharma 2/20).

