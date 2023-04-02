IPL 2023: RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

IPL 2023: RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

MI lost the toss and batted first

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 23:15 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore bested Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets, scoring 172/2.

RCB had won the toss and opted to bowl first, and their skipper's performance helped the team to a comfortable first win in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
MI
RCB
Cricket news
Cricket
Sports News
Indian Premier League
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 