IPL 2023: RCB beat RR by 7 runs

The match was taking place at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 19:36 ist
Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan was restricted to 182/6 by RCB.

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Cricket
Indian Premier League
RCB
RR

