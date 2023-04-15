IPL 2023: RCB post 174 for 6 against DC

IPL 2023: RCB post 174 for 6 against DC

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2023, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 17:32 ist
Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Credit: PTI Photo

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Mitchell Marsh 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RCB
DC
Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL
Virat Kohli

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

 