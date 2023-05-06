IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against DC

IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against DC

The match is taking place at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 19:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The match is taking place at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

RCB are fifth in the points table with 10 points while DC are at the bottom of the table with six points.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket
DC
RCB

Related videos

What's Brewing

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 