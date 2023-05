Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored over fourty, while Andre Russell contributed with a quickfire 24 to take Kolkata Knight Riders to 171/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

For SRH, left-arm pacers T Natarajan and Marco Jansen picked two wickets each.

More to follow...