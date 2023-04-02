IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match being held Sunday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's backyard, in Bengaluru.

With Rohit Sharma captaining the Mumbai side and South African batter Faf du Plessis taking charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the game promises to be a cracker. Former MI man Harbhajan Singh hyped up the game calling it 'the biggest match of TATA IPL 2023 so far' since 'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other.'

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is small and the home team's fervor can get to visiting sides, the Indian spinner added.

More to follow...