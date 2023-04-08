IPL 2023: RR beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

IPL 2023: RR beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

This is a developing story....

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 19:30 ist
Trent Boult of Delhi Capitals bowls during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the 11th match of IPL 2023 at Guwahati. 

More details awaited… 

 

Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket

