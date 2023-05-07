IPL 2023: RR post strong 214/2 against SRH

England batter Joe Root made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in the game

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2023, 21:08 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 21:08 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Rajasthan Royals managed 214/2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the game at Jaipur on Sunday. Jos Buttler managed a splendid 95 off 59 balls helping the home team reach this score. 

More to follow

