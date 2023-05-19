IPL 2023: RR win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS

This is the last league match for both the teams

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 19:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. This is the last league match for both the teams.

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
RR
PBKS
Cricket

