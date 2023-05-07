IPL 2023: Saha, Gill smash fifties to power GT to 227/2 vs LSG

Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 and Wriddhiman Saha a brutal 81 as Gujarat Titans piled up 227 for two — the fourth highest total this season — against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Saha and Gill went hammer and tongs from the word go to add 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs, setting the franchise record for highest partnership for any wicket, as LSG had no respite despite deploying eight bowlers into the attack.

It was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and for Gujarat Titans, the total was their highest-ever in IPL since their debut last season.

Saha struck an overall four sixes and 10 fours to make 81 from 43 balls whereas Gill opened up tad late but finished close to what would have been a splendid maiden IPL century, hitting seven sixes and two fours in his 51-ball knock.

Gujarat Titans also bettered their overall record of most runs in the powerplay.

Having hit 65 against Chennai Super Kings here in the season-opener, the Saha-Gill pair went ballistic to add 78 runs in the first six overs, scoring at 13 runs per over.

Saha got off the blocks quickly to put pressure on the visiting bowlers, hitting Mohsin Khan for a couple of fours and Avesh Khan for a six and a four in the first two overs of the innings.

The Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter continued with his assault on Mohsin in the left-armer's second over, hitting him for a couple of sixes and fours each to take the defending champions past the 50-run mark inside four overs.

Gill, so far steady at the other end, smacked a six over long-on off Krunal Pandya and in the last over of the powerplay, Saha brought up his fifty off only 20 balls with a six off Yash Thakur.

GT's charge continued post the powerplay as 43 runs in the next four overs took their total to 121 without any damage at the halfway mark.

Saha and Gill's century stand came up in the ninth over itself with the latter hitting Ravi Bishnoi inside out for a six over cover.

Gill took 29 balls to bring up his fourth fifty of this IPL, which came in the 12th over.

Saha looked set for his second IPL century — his first came nine years ago in IPL 2014 — but a sharp catch at deep midwicket by substitute fielder Prerak Mankad off Avesh ended his assault.

GT captain Hardik Pandya played a handy cameo hitting two fours and a six to make 15 off 25 balls. His innings ended with his counterpart Krunal grabbing a sharp catch at extra cover off Mohsin in the 16th over.

Hardik added 42 runs for the second wicket with Gill from 23 balls.

David Miller also carried out his role to perfection at the fag end of the innings, hitting a couple of fours and a six to make 21 not out off 12 balls, while adding 43 runs for the third wicket with Gill.