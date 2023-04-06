Shardul's fierce knock takes KKR to 204 against RCB

IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur's blistering knock takes KKR to 204 against RCB

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57) and Rinku Singh (46) also contributed to the big score

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 06 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 21:48 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

 Kolkata Knight Riders made a competitive 204 for 7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked fine half-centuries, while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Shardul Thakur 68, Rinku Singh 46; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB
KKR
ipl 2023
Sports News

