IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's fiery unbeaten fifty lifts MI to 171/7 against RCB

Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Varma scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help MI post the total after being sent into bat.

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on Sunday.

For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32).