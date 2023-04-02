IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's 50 helps MI post 171/7 vs RCB

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's fiery unbeaten fifty lifts MI to 171/7 against RCB

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:11 ist
Mumbai Indians batter N. Tilak Varma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Varma scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help MI post the total after being sent into bat.

Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on Sunday.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals open campaign with thumping win over SRH

For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Premier League
IPL
Cricket news
Cricket
Sports News
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI
RCB

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 