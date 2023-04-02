IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's fiery unbeaten fifty lifts MI to 171/7 against RCB

Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Varma scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help MI post the total after being sent into bat.
Varma was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department on Sunday.
Also Read: IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals open campaign with thumping win over SRH
For RCB, spinner Karn Sharma picked up two wickets, giving away 32 runs from his four overs.
Brief Scores:
Mumbai Indians: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 84 not out; Karn Sharma 2/32).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'
French minister appears on front cover of Playboy
Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks
How drugs find their way into India
ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph
Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15
Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world
Deep echoes in dark rooms
Zurich of present, past
A dive into the inky human soul