IPL 2024 | All-rounder's role is in danger with Impact Player rule: Axar Patel

Sharing his thoughts on the Impact Player rule, Axar said, "As an all-rounder, I feel that an all-rounder's role is in danger with the Impact Player rule. Every team is looking to play either a pure batter or a pure bowler as the Impact Player, and the all-rounders are not being used."

"With the Impact Player, every team goes into the match thinking they have six batters or bowlers, depending on if they are batting or bowing. This also creates a lot of confusion sometimes," Axar told 'JioCinema'.