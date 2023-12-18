IPL 2024 auction: When and where to watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The auction list has a total of 333 players, including 214 Indian players with a maximum of 77 slots, 30 being slotted for overseas players.
This will be the first time in history that the IPL auction will be held abroad.
Where to watch the IPL auction 2024?
The auction will start at 1 pm IST on December 19 and will be available on live-streaming platforms in India.
TV viewers can watch the auction on Star Sports Network, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports First TV.
The JioCinema website will stream the IPL auction 2024 for viewers on other platforms, including laptops, phones, and smart TVs.
The JioCinema app will also stream the IPL auction 2024.
With the date of auction coming closer, news about this IPL match being Rohit Sharma's last as a player in the Mumbai Indians is making rounds, after the popular franchise announced Hardik Pandya as its skipper.
For the national team skipper, it has always been about fierce loyalty, having captained Mumbai in 11 editions and leading them to five trophies.
In 2025, there will be mega auctions and it is now more than clear that Rohit Sharma is no longer in Mumbai Indians' scheme of things going forward. The IPL Governing Council will allow retention of four players -- three Indians and one overseas.
(With PTI inputs)