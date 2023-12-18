IPL 2024 auction: When and where to watch

With the date of auction coming closer, news about this IPL match being Rohit Sharma's last as a player in the Mumbai Indians is making rounds, after the popular franchise announced Hardik Pandya as its skipper.

For the national team skipper, it has always been about fierce loyalty, having captained Mumbai in 11 editions and leading them to five trophies.

In 2025, there will be mega auctions and it is now more than clear that Rohit Sharma is no longer in Mumbai Indians' scheme of things going forward. The IPL Governing Council will allow retention of four players -- three Indians and one overseas.

