IPL 2024: Beleaguered Royal Challengers Bengaluru seek miraculous turnaround

Bengaluru: "Yes, we do have some issues with our batting. We got Virat (Kohli) in superb form but other guys are struggling for form and confidence… Just not firing at the moment. If we've got to turn this around, we need them firing," bemoaned Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s head coach Andy Flower after the team’s loss against Rajasthan Royals earlier this month.

“From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the Powerplay. Always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs. We don't have as many weapons in our bowling,” rued RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous match.

The coach and captain couldn’t have been more candid in detailing Royal Challengers’ woes this season that has seen them notch up just one win from six games to lie at the bottom of the stack.

Now, at the halfway mark, they need a miraculous turnaround, starting with Sunrisers Hyderabad here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, if they wish to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.