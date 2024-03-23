IPL 2024: Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik shrugs off Chennai defeat, backs batters to fire

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a defeat by champions Chennai Super Kings after a top-order collapse, but Dinesh Karthik believes it is only a matter of time before his fellow batsmen deliver.

Bengaluru boasts two of the world's most consistent players in Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, but the opening pair failed to build on their good starts in Friday's game after making 21 and 35 while the explosive Glenn Maxwell fell for a first-ball duck.

Rajat Patidar was also dismissed for zero and Cameron Green managed only 18, becoming Chennai paceman Mustafizur Rahman's fourth wicket of the evening.