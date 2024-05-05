IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs

Dharamsala: Ravindra Jadeja produced an all-round effort to help Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Jadeja made 43 runs off 26 balls and then picked up 3 for 20 to ensure a win for CSK.

Chasing a modest 168, PBKS faltered from the word go with only Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Shashank Singh (27) making significant contributions with the bat before being restricted to 139 for 9 in 20 overs.