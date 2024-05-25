IPL 2024: Clash of top two for the big prize

Chennai: Someone in charge of hoardings at the MA Chidambaram stadium may know something we don’t, someone with prophetic abilities perhaps.

Upon walking through the main gate of the venue in Chepauk, stuck to the main facade of the stadium itself were posters of Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer at either end of a proclamation. It read: ’IPL Final, 2024’.

This was on Friday!

Sunrisers hadn’t yet taken on the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, and they sure as hell hadn’t yet posted a 36-run victory to make their way to the final. And yet, there that poster was. The prophecy has come true.