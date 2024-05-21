IPL 2024: Clinical KKR beat SRH to reach their 4th IPL final

Ahmedabad: Kolkata Knight Riders entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Mitchell Starc stuck thrice in the powerplay as KKR bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 159.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 32 off 21 balls. The 62-run stand between Tripathi and Klaasen was the lone positive in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort.