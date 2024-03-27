IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals why M S Dhoni is coming in to bat at No 8

"There's not a lot to work on given the world-class player that he is. It's more about trying to get them to the best frame of mind and to go out there and play their best cricket. So, it's not about him improving too much, but help him go out there to enjoy and play his best cricket."

It was two in two for new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, replacing Dhoni, while Hussey termed him a 'cricket-savvy guy'.

"Rutu is fantastic and very well-prepared. He, along with Fleming and MSD get together to talk tactics before the game," he reckoned.

"But, the way he changes the field, he has a clear mindset, and the message to the bowlers is also clear. He does have some good support around him, but he is a smart and cricket-savvy guy who understands the game well, and he's got a good team to work with as well," he said

One of the players being talked about for CSK was Sameer Rizvi, who struck ace GT spinner Rashid Khan for two sixes, and Hussey was all-praise for his natural hitting ability.