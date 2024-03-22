JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: CSK fires the first salvo, beats RCB by 6 wickets

Bengaluru fail to break the Chennai jinx yet again as Ruturaj Gaikwad begins his captaincy with a win under his belt.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 18:24 IST

Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 lung opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Chasing RCB's target of 174, CSK won with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets in two overs as RCB put up a respectable 173 for six after taking first use of the wicket with Virat Kohli making 21 off 20 balls in his first competitive game in more than two months.

However on a good batting track, the total just did not prove enough to challenge the mighty CSK.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 18:24 IST)
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT