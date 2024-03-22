IPL 2024: CSK fires the first salvo, beats RCB by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 lung opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Chasing RCB's target of 174, CSK won with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets in two overs as RCB put up a respectable 173 for six after taking first use of the wicket with Virat Kohli making 21 off 20 balls in his first competitive game in more than two months.

However on a good batting track, the total just did not prove enough to challenge the mighty CSK.