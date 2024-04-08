IPL 2024: CSK restrict KKR to 137/9

Chennai: Hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to paltry 137 for 9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here on Monday.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge with a three-wicket haul for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.