JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: CSK restrict KKR to 137/9

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge with a three-wicket haul for CSK.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 15:48 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to paltry 137 for 9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here on Monday.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge with a three-wicket haul for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters while Mustafizur Rehman (2/22) picked two wickets.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/18, Tushar Deshpande 3/33).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 April 2024, 15:48 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIPL

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT