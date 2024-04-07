JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Last Updated 07 April 2024, 09:33 IST

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With Mitchell Marsh injured, Richardson comes in for DC and Lalit replaces Rasikh.

The big news from MI camp is that Suryakumar Yadav is back in place of Naman. Other changes include Romario coming in for Maphaka and Nabi replacing Brevis.

With three losses in a row, MI are languishing at the bottom whereas Delhi Capitals have spiralled down to the ninth spot in the 10-team points table following a 106-run hammering in their last match.

More to follow...

(Published 07 April 2024, 09:33 IST)
