IPL 2024: Despite its losing sequence, RCB fans spend over Rs 50,000 per ticket for home games

If you're looking forward to watch a game of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its home-ground, M Chinnaswamy stadium, and have to book your tickets last minute, you will have to shell out Rs 52,938 for one ticket, but if you're quick to grab tickets for a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match, you could get one for Rs 499.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gives free hand to IPL franchises to decide ticket pricing. This free hand has enabled franchises to adopt surge pricing, dynamic-rate strategies that maximise their profits, an Indian Express report revealed.

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Rajan Manchanda told IE that the association has no role to play in ticket pricing.

"They (franchises) do the pricing by themselves. We provide them with the infrastructure and our job is to fulfill their requirements. We don’t engage in the pricing of tickets", he said.