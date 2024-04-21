IPL 2024 | Du Plessis on Kohli's dismissal: 'Virat, myself thought ball was higher than waist'

The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist of Kohli when he made contact with the ball.

The star batter was standing just outside the crease at that moment.

Then TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli’s waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.

In that position, Kohli’s waist was measured at 1.04 meters, which meant the ball would have travelled past below the batter’s waistline if he was standing inside the crease.

In that case, this would have been a legal delivery and the Gough had to take call based on the available height reference.

However, Kohli was not having none of it as he left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.