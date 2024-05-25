IPL 2024: Fatigue played a part at the back end of IPL, admits RR's Director of Cricket Sangakkara

"I think all the guys throughout the season played phenomenal cricket. There was a little bit of fatigue at the back end, but it doesn't matter when you're in games like this. You gotta turn up and perform."

Chasing a target of 176, RR were 65 for two by the eighth over, but kept on losing wickets in clusters, thereafter, leading to their downfall. Commenting on the defeat, Sangakkara felt the middle-order could have done better.