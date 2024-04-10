IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (2024) against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur on Wednesday.
Earlier, the toss was delayed 25 minutes because of rain.
GT made two changes -- with Matthew Wade coming in for Kane Williamson while Abhinav Manohar was also drafted into the playing XI.
RR have emerged as the team to beat so far this season, winning all their four matches, while GT have had a mixed bag with two wins and three losses out of five games.
(Published 10 April 2024, 13:59 IST)