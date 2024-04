IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans spinners bowl out Punjab Kings for 142

Mullanpur: Gujarat Titans' (GT) spin troika of Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore choked Punjab Kings to dismiss them for a below-par 142 in an IPL match on Sunday.

For Gujarat, left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/20), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Sai Kishore (4/33) were unplayable with only opener Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21 balls) making some useful runs for the home team.