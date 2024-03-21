JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: How and where to watch the 17th edition of the league, & other live streaming details

The two-month-long cricket extravaganza will kick off in Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 09:58 IST

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here to captivate the cricket audience, with the league slated to begin on March 22 (Friday).

The two-month-long cricket extravaganza will kick off in Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ahead of IPL 2024, here is where to watch the matches.

How to watch IPL 2024 on TV in India?

The rights to broadcast IPL 2024 on TV was acquired by Star Network. So, fans can tune in to the channel to match IPL matches live.

How to watch it online?

For online streaming, fans can catch live matches on the JioCinema app or website.

Watching IPL from across the world? Here's what you can do

USA – Cricbuzz App, Willow TV

Canada – Cricbuzz App, Willow TV

United Kingdom – DAZN, Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ

South Africa – SuperSport

Pakistan – Yupp TV

Caribbean – Flow Sports

Bangladesh – Gazi TV

Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network

Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore – StarHub

Guyana – ENet

Algeria – Cricbuzz App

Bahrain – Cricbuzz App

Chad – Cricbuzz App

Djibouti – Cricbuzz App

Iraq – Cricbuzz App

Jordan – Cricbuzz App

Kuwait – Cricbuzz App

Lebanon – Cricbuzz App

Libya – Cricbuzz App

Madagascar -Cricbuzz App

Mauritania – Cricbuzz App

Mauritius – Cricbuzz App

Mayotte – Cricbuzz App

Morocco – Cricbuzz App

Oman – Cricbuzz App

Palestine – Cricbuzz App

Qatar – Cricbuzz App

Reunion – Cricbuzz App

Somalia – Cricbuzz App

South Sudan – Cricbuzz App

Sudan – Cricbuzz App

Tunisia – Cricbuzz App

Yemen – Cricbuzz App

(Published 21 March 2024, 09:58 IST)
