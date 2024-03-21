IPL 2024: How and where to watch the 17th edition of the league, & other live streaming details

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here to captivate the cricket audience, with the league slated to begin on March 22 (Friday).
The two-month-long cricket extravaganza will kick off in Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium with the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Ahead of IPL 2024, here is where to watch the matches.
How to watch IPL 2024 on TV in India?
The rights to broadcast IPL 2024 on TV was acquired by Star Network. So, fans can tune in to the channel to match IPL matches live.
How to watch it online?
For online streaming, fans can catch live matches on the JioCinema app or website.
Watching IPL from across the world? Here's what you can do
USA – Cricbuzz App, Willow TV
Canada – Cricbuzz App, Willow TV
United Kingdom – DAZN, Sky Sports
Australia – Fox Sports
New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ
South Africa – SuperSport
Pakistan – Yupp TV
Caribbean – Flow Sports
Bangladesh – Gazi TV
Afghanistan – Ariana Television Network
Nepal – Star Sports, Yupp TV
Sri Lanka – Star Sports, Yupp TV
Maldives – Star Sports, Yupp TV
Singapore – StarHub
Guyana – ENet
Algeria – Cricbuzz App
Bahrain – Cricbuzz App
Chad – Cricbuzz App
Djibouti – Cricbuzz App
Iraq – Cricbuzz App
Jordan – Cricbuzz App
Kuwait – Cricbuzz App
Lebanon – Cricbuzz App
Libya – Cricbuzz App
Madagascar -Cricbuzz App
Mauritania – Cricbuzz App
Mauritius – Cricbuzz App
Mayotte – Cricbuzz App
Morocco – Cricbuzz App
Oman – Cricbuzz App
Palestine – Cricbuzz App
Qatar – Cricbuzz App
Reunion – Cricbuzz App
Somalia – Cricbuzz App
South Sudan – Cricbuzz App
Sudan – Cricbuzz App
Tunisia – Cricbuzz App
Yemen – Cricbuzz App
(Published 21 March 2024, 09:58 IST)