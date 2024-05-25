IPL 2024: How I should be rated as captain is up to you people: Shreyas Iyer amid hype about Gambhir

For Iyer, it was important to stay focused on the job at hand rather than thinking about what all had gone wrong.

“When IPL was approaching, all I wanted was to put my best foot forward. Whatever planning and strategizing we did before it and executing it to the best of our abilities, and that's where we are right now,” he added.

Iyer had pulled out of the England Tests at home after the first two games and once he started training for the IPL.

Unlike others who loosely use the word adjustment and adaptability, Iyer admitted that it was easier said than done. “The transformation from red ball to white ball is difficult as a batter and also as a bowler. So, it was difficult at the start, but once you get used to it, you pick up the pace and match on with the other players.”

While Iyer did have a torrid time during February-March, he gradually started to get over his concerns about national selection once he appeared for Mumbai in the Ranji final.

“We won the final. I was a part of the team and also contributed in the final. It gives me immense pleasure to be playing so well in the last few months,” said Iyer, who headlined his team's chase in the Qualifier 1 against SRH with a well-timed unbeaten 58.