IPL 2024 | I dedicate Man of the Match award to Yash Dayal: Faf du Plessis

Talking about the spate of injuries which affected the team, Gaikwad said: 'There were many challenges for us right throughout the first game. Injury to Fizz (Mustafiur Rahman), then injruy to (Matheesha) Pathirana as well, he came back and then again Pathirana missed out. When you have injuries around, you have to get that balance in the team and pick it (the team) for every game.