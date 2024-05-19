IPL 2024: It's scary bowling to Abhishek, says Pat Cummins

Hyderabad: Batting at a strike rate of 209.41 this IPL season, Abhishek Sharma on Sunday received the biggest compliment of his life when premier pacer Pat Cummins said he wouldn't like to bowl at the explosive left-hander as "it's scary".

In the ongoing edition of the league, Abhishek has put fear in the minds of bowlers, including Cummins, his skipper at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He blazed away to a 28-ball 66 in SRH's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings here. The young left-hander hit six sixes and five fours as SRH shot down Punjab Kings' target of 215 with five balls to spare.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners," the Australian fast bowler said at the post-match presentation.