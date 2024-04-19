IPL 2024: Jadeja and Dhoni lift CSK to 176 against LSG

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja's half-century (57 off balls) and nice little cameo from MS Dhoni (28 not out off 9 balls) Chennai Super Kings made 167 for six after being put into bat by Lucknow Super Giants in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Lucknow.

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LSG made one change as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced his West Indian counterpart Shamar Joseph.

CSK made two changes to their eleven with Moeen Ali coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar walking in for Shardul Thakur.