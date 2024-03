Riding on a blistering late assault from Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Russell's unbeaten 25-ball 64 had helped KKR post an imposing 208 for 7 before KKR were restricted to 204 despite a cameo from Heinrich Klaasen.

